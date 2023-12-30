Czech National Bank Buys 3,467 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $498.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.35. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $500.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.