Czech National Bank Buys 17,357 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

