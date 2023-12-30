Czech National Bank Buys 15,158 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $129.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

