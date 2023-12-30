Czech National Bank Buys 12,618 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $69,862,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $107.69 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

