Czech National Bank Buys 10,984 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

