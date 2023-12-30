Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ResMed by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,849. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

