Czech National Bank Acquires 8,193 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $215.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $219.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.82%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

