Czech National Bank Acquires 44,824 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after buying an additional 2,042,778 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,746,000 after buying an additional 792,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

