CX Institutional Sells 3,973 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 237.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,221,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after buying an additional 737,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after buying an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,967,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB opened at $101.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.