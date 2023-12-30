CX Institutional Purchases 4,897 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 175.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 259,885 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,826,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 576,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 637,995.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 127,599 shares during the period.

Shares of FSTA opened at $44.63 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

