CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $388.68 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.02 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.