CX Institutional Has $706,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Progressive were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Progressive by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.85.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

