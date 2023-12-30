CX Institutional Has $635,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in NIKE were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82. The company has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

