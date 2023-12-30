CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chubb were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $226.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

