CX Institutional Acquires 4,787 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quantitative Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 116,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FHLC stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

