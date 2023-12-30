Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $239.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.60.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

