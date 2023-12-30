CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 883 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $273.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

