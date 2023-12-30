CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $251,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $219.85 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.40.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

