CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Ball by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 138,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $570,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $57.52 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.