CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 189 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.59. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

