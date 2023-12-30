CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

