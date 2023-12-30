Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Corteva were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

