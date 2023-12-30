Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3,762.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 39,051 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309,174 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,113,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $260.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $477.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.70 and a 12-month high of $263.25.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.