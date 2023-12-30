Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 77.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 80.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 138,350.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.18. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $92.08 million during the quarter.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $74,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,820.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

