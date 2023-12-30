Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 464,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

