Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $279 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.99 and its 200 day moving average is $145.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

