Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Position Reduced by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $417,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $417,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $205.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.28 and a 1-year high of $211.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

