Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 370 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.