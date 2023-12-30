Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,949,000 after purchasing an additional 130,374 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CL opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.