Clarus Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clarus Group Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 118.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.5% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,889 shares of company stock valued at $19,566,494. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $139.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $142.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

