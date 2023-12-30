Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

WM stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.35 and its 200 day moving average is $165.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

