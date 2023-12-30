Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $555.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.56 and a 200-day moving average of $484.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.