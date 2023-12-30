Clarius Group LLC Trims Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $388.68 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.02 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.95.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

