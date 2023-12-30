Clarius Group LLC Sells 58 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,604,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,284.96 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,348.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,153.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2,022.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,188.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

