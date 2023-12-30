Clarius Group LLC Sells 224 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $497,958,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $545.17 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $551.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

