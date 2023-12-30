Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

