Clarius Group LLC Lowers Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $291.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

