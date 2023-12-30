Clarius Group LLC Has $635,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $805.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $778.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $771.05. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $648.23 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

