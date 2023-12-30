Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $252.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $171.55 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

