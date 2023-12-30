Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $602.66 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $607.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.91.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

