Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,284.96 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,348.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,153.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,022.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,188.19.

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

