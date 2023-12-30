CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CDW were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CDW by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,873,000 after purchasing an additional 412,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,222,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

CDW stock opened at $227.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $229.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

