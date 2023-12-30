Caprock Group LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.74 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.92.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

