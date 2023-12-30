Caprock Group LLC Buys New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $127.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.