Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,664,000 after purchasing an additional 218,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $144.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

