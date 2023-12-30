Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF opened at $131.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

