Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,407.50

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,407.50 ($17.88) and last traded at GBX 1,410.51 ($17.92), with a volume of 146668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,422.50 ($18.07).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.60) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($28.34) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,614 ($20.51) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.95) to GBX 1,750 ($22.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,899.14 ($24.13).
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Burberry Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a GBX 18.30 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 5,294.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Burberry Group
In other news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.86) per share, with a total value of £78,150 ($99,301.14). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd acquired 6,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,489 ($18.92) per share, with a total value of £99,986.35 ($127,047.46). Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
