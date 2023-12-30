Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,407.50

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,407.50 ($17.88) and last traded at GBX 1,410.51 ($17.92), with a volume of 146668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,422.50 ($18.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.60) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($28.34) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,614 ($20.51) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.95) to GBX 1,750 ($22.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,899.14 ($24.13).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Burberry Group

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,567.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,905.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The company has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,189.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a GBX 18.30 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 5,294.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burberry Group

In other news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.86) per share, with a total value of £78,150 ($99,301.14). In other news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.86) per share, with a total value of £78,150 ($99,301.14). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd acquired 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,489 ($18.92) per share, with a total value of £99,986.35 ($127,047.46). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.