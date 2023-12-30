Brokerages Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) PT at $186.50

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.50.
CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Institutional Trading of Chevron
Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chevron Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
