Brokerages Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target at $6.60

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of Baozun stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.72. Baozun has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.67) by $4.39. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
