Brokerages Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target at $6.60

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baozun in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Baozun by 87.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 837.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.72. Baozun has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.67) by $4.39. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

