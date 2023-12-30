Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Price Target at $172.22

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.22.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth $36,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $164.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.65. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $165.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

